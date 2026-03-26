Daily Chronicle 2026 All-Area Boys Wrestling Team

DeKalb’s Cam Matthews controls Rockton Hononegah in the 150- weight class during the regional championship round in January held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Daily Chronicle 2026 Boys Wrestler of the Year

Liam Schroeder, freshman, 113, Sycamore

All-area first team

Julian Hartwig, so., 106, DeKalb

After a 23-6 regular season, Hartwig won the Class 3A DeKalb Regional. He won the DuPage Valley Conference and took third at the Rex Whitlatch Invitational.

Matthew Frykman, so., 106/113, DeKalb

Frykman went 22-12 and won the DVC tournament. He took third at the DeKalb Regional to reach the sectional round.

Michael Olson, sr., 120, Sycamore

Olson won the Sycamore Invitational and finished the year 36-6. He was a win away from making the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional.

Tyler Lockhart, sr., 126, Sycamore

Lockhart took fourth in the Class 2A state tournament and finished 38-12. He won both the regional and sectional tournaments.

Charlie Olson, jr., 132, Sycamore

Olson went 27-10 and took third in the regional tournament to earn a spot in the sectional round.

Ayden Shuey, sr., 132, DeKalb

Shuey finished 27-12 on the year, winning the DeKalb Regional on his way to an eventual state berth. He was second in the DuPage Valley Conference.

Jayden Dohogne, jr., 144, Sycamore

After placing sixth at state last year, Dohogne returned to the state tournament but fell short of a medal. He finished 37-9, won the regional tournament and was fourth at the sectional.

Midras Chapelle, jr., 144, DeKalb

Chapelle took third in both the DVC tournament and the DeKalb Regional after an 18-11 season.

Cam Matthews, sr., 150, DeKalb

Matthews went 32-14, taking second at the DeKalb Regional and eventually making state. He won the DVC for the third time and was the conference’s Lower Weight Outstanding Wrestler.

Douglas Gemberling, jr., 157, Sycamore

Gemberling went 28-16 on the year and grabbed the last regional qualifying spot to earn a spot in the sectional tournament.

Cooper Bode, sr., 175/165, Sycamore

Bode ended his career with another state medal, taking sixth for the second straight year at state after winning the regional tournament. He finished 44-9.

Apollo Gochis, sr., 175, Kaneland

Gochis finished up the year 34-11 and finished a round short of the state tournament.

Adam Carrick, jr., 215, Sycamore

Carrick went 25-20 and was second in the regional tournament to qualify for sectionals.

Collin Hughes, so., 285, Sycamore

Hughes won the regional and went 29-7.

Honorable mention

Hussul Greer, jr., 175, DeKalb; Tyler Daub, jr., 126, DeKalb; Hayes Halstead, fr., 138, DeKalb; Sam Howard, fr., 120, DeKalb; Colten Heltsley, sr., 150, Kaneland; Josh Karther, sr., 150, Kaneland; Hunter Wendt, so., 165, Genoa-Kingston; Anthony Gum, sr., 150, Genoa-Kingston