Daily Chronicle 2026 All-Area Boys Wrestling Team

Daily Chronicle 2026 Boys Wrestler of the Year
Liam Schroeder, freshman, 113, Sycamore
All-area first team
Julian Hartwig, so., 106, DeKalb
After a 23-6 regular season, Hartwig won the Class 3A DeKalb Regional. He won the DuPage Valley Conference and took third at the Rex Whitlatch Invitational.
Matthew Frykman, so., 106/113, DeKalb
Frykman went 22-12 and won the DVC tournament. He took third at the DeKalb Regional to reach the sectional round.
Michael Olson, sr., 120, Sycamore
Olson won the Sycamore Invitational and finished the year 36-6. He was a win away from making the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional.
Tyler Lockhart, sr., 126, Sycamore
Lockhart took fourth in the Class 2A state tournament and finished 38-12. He won both the regional and sectional tournaments.
Charlie Olson, jr., 132, Sycamore
Olson went 27-10 and took third in the regional tournament to earn a spot in the sectional round.
Ayden Shuey, sr., 132, DeKalb
Shuey finished 27-12 on the year, winning the DeKalb Regional on his way to an eventual state berth. He was second in the DuPage Valley Conference.
Jayden Dohogne, jr., 144, Sycamore
After placing sixth at state last year, Dohogne returned to the state tournament but fell short of a medal. He finished 37-9, won the regional tournament and was fourth at the sectional.
Midras Chapelle, jr., 144, DeKalb
Chapelle took third in both the DVC tournament and the DeKalb Regional after an 18-11 season.
Cam Matthews, sr., 150, DeKalb
Matthews went 32-14, taking second at the DeKalb Regional and eventually making state. He won the DVC for the third time and was the conference’s Lower Weight Outstanding Wrestler.
Douglas Gemberling, jr., 157, Sycamore
Gemberling went 28-16 on the year and grabbed the last regional qualifying spot to earn a spot in the sectional tournament.
Cooper Bode, sr., 175/165, Sycamore
Bode ended his career with another state medal, taking sixth for the second straight year at state after winning the regional tournament. He finished 44-9.
Apollo Gochis, sr., 175, Kaneland
Gochis finished up the year 34-11 and finished a round short of the state tournament.
Adam Carrick, jr., 215, Sycamore
Carrick went 25-20 and was second in the regional tournament to qualify for sectionals.
Collin Hughes, so., 285, Sycamore
Hughes won the regional and went 29-7.
Honorable mention
Hussul Greer, jr., 175, DeKalb; Tyler Daub, jr., 126, DeKalb; Hayes Halstead, fr., 138, DeKalb; Sam Howard, fr., 120, DeKalb; Colten Heltsley, sr., 150, Kaneland; Josh Karther, sr., 150, Kaneland; Hunter Wendt, so., 165, Genoa-Kingston; Anthony Gum, sr., 150, Genoa-Kingston