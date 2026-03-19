Here’s results of DeKalb County Board’s only contested primary race

Devon Wilcox, a Cortland Democrat, is running for a two year unexpired term representing District 5 on the DeKalb County Board. (Photo Provided by Devon Wilcox)

The sole contested primary race for a DeKalb County Board seat was likely decided by voters Tuesday, if unofficial results hold.

Democrat Devon Wilcox will take on Republican Suzanne Fahnestock for a 2-year unexpired term seat in District 5 in November’s general election, according to unofficial vote tallies.

The Democrat faceoff against challenger Daniel Vantilburg saw just over 600 votes total in one of DeKalb County’s only contested local races.

Wilcox secured 425 votes to Vantilburg’s 178 votes.

Seats are up in every other district in November, which will see Republicans and Democrats face off for a board that currently is majority Republican.

Tuesday’s primary election saw more residents choose Democratic ballots over Republicans. Few, if any, ballots had contested local races.

Voters faced more choices at the congressional and state house level, including the race for who will succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and who will face incumbent Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, who seeks a third term in November.

DeKalb city voters had a congressional GOP primary in the race for who will seek to unseat incumbent Democrat state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel in the 76th District. Unofficial results set up a rematch between Briel and Liz Bishop.

According to data reported by the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 7,309 residents voted Democrat compared to 5,184 Republican voters. Overall, 12,505 ballots were cast, including 8,677 on Election Day, 1,576 mail-in and 2,252 early voting ballots.