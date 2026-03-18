DeKalb library to offer regional candy tasting March 20

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a tasting for tweens and teens in sixth through 12th grades to taste and learn about different candies (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a tasting for youth in sixth through 12th grades to taste and learn about different candies.

The free tasting will begin at 1:30 p.m. March 20 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can taste various regional candies from across the country. Participants can vote for their favorite candy.

The tasting is part of the library’s America250 initiative. Because of limited supplies, the tasting is first-come, first-served. No registration is required.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.