Person shot in Genoa, man charged: Police

One person was hospitalized after being shot early Sunday morning, and a Genoa man faces charges in connection to what authorities said was a domestic-related call, according to the Genoa Police Department.
Mark E. Rowland, 67, of Genoa, faces five charges, including one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, according to a Genoa Police Department news release. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on that felony.
Rowland was also charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of domestic battery, authorities said.
Genoa police alleged that an argument led to Rowland firing a gun at about 12:40 a.m. The person who was shot suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.
Rowland was arrested on Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
He hasn’t yet had a pretrial release hearing because the DeKalb County Courthouse was closed Monday due to wintry weather. He’s expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday.