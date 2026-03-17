Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

Person shot in Genoa, man charged: Police

Authorities allege argument preceded early morning shooting

Mark E. Rowland, 67, of Genoa, was arrested on March 15, 2026, and charged with five crimes, including one count of aggravated battery, a Class X felony, according to a Genoa Police Department news release. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail)

Mark E. Rowland, 67, of Genoa, was arrested on March 15, 2026, and charged with five crimes, including one count of aggravated battery, a Class X felony, according to a Genoa Police Department news release. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

By Camden Lazenby

One person was hospitalized after being shot early Sunday morning, and a Genoa man faces charges in connection to what authorities said was a domestic-related call, according to the Genoa Police Department.

Mark E. Rowland, 67, of Genoa, faces five charges, including one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, according to a Genoa Police Department news release. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on that felony.

Rowland was also charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of domestic battery, authorities said.

Genoa police alleged that an argument led to Rowland firing a gun at about 12:40 a.m. The person who was shot suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.

Rowland was arrested on Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.

He hasn’t yet had a pretrial release hearing because the DeKalb County Courthouse was closed Monday due to wintry weather. He’s expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday.

BreakingDeKalb CountyLocal NewsGenoaGenoa Police DepartmentLocalCrime and CourtsLocal CrimeShaw Local Front Headlines
Camden Lazenby

Camden Lazenby

Camden Lazenby covers DeKalb County news for the Daily Chronicle.