Person shot in Genoa, man charged: Police

Mark E. Rowland, 67, of Genoa, was arrested on March 15, 2026, and charged with five crimes, including one count of aggravated battery, a Class X felony, according to a Genoa Police Department news release. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

One person was hospitalized after being shot early Sunday morning, and a Genoa man faces charges in connection to what authorities said was a domestic-related call, according to the Genoa Police Department.

Mark E. Rowland, 67, of Genoa, faces five charges, including one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, according to a Genoa Police Department news release. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on that felony.

Rowland was also charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of domestic battery, authorities said.

Genoa police alleged that an argument led to Rowland firing a gun at about 12:40 a.m. The person who was shot suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.

Rowland was arrested on Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.

He hasn’t yet had a pretrial release hearing because the DeKalb County Courthouse was closed Monday due to wintry weather. He’s expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday.