Sycamore Park District seeks vendors for July event

Sycamore Park District sign at Route 64 and Airport Road in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Sycamore Park District officials are seeking vendors to participate in the district’s music, art and drinking festival.

Sip ‘N’ Savor, scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. on July 25 at Sycamore Community Park, 940 E. State St., is expected to have local food trucks, artists and alcohol vendors.

The midsummer festival is free, but a $30 ticket will need to be purchased in order to sample local libations. What food, art and alcoholic drink options festival goers will have remains to be determined, however.

On Thursday, the Sycamore Park District called on potential vendors to submit an application to take part in the festival on social media.

The festival’s proceeds will go to the Sycamore Parks Foundation, according to the park district.