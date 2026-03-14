Walk a Mile In Their Shoes returns to DeKalb on April 18

Participants in Safe Passage's annual Walk A Mile in Their Shoes event hold signs to raise awareness about domestic violence and abuse in DeKalb County. (Event from 2025). The event returns to DeKalb on April 18, 2026. (Photo provided by Beth Ganion)

Safe Passage will bring community members together for its annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event, meant to raise awareness about gender-based violence and the collective role DeKalb County plays in addressing it.

Gender-based violence affects individuals and families across DeKalb County, cutting across neighborhoods, schools, workplaces and social circles, according to a news release.

Walk a Mile in Their Shoes creates a visible moment of unity – where residents, local leaders, students, service providers and businesses stand together to say that violence has no place in our county and that survivors deserve support close to home.

Funds raised through the event directly support Safe Passage’s services, including a 24-hour crisis line, shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, court accompaniment and prevention education in local schools and community spaces. The services not only help people heal but also bring support to the broader community.

“This event is about our neighbors,” Safe Passage executive director Rebecca Versluys said in a news release. “When DeKalb County shows up for Walk a Mile, it means survivors can access help without leaving their community, children can learn about healthy relationships early, and our county becomes more connected.”

Participants in Safe Passage's annual Walk A Mile in Their Shoes event hold signs to raise awareness about domestic violence and abuse in DeKalb County. (Event from 2025). The event returns to DeKalb on April 18, 2026. (Photo provided by Beth Ganion)

The event also strengthens local partnerships by bringing together municipalities, law enforcement, schools, faith groups and businesses – reinforcing a coordinated, community-wide response to violence.

By walking together, participants help reduce stigma, increase awareness of local resources and demonstrate DeKalb County’s shared commitment to prevention and accountability.

Community members are encouraged to register, form teams, or donate if they can’t attend. Event and registration details are available at safepassagedv.org or on Safe Passage’s Facebook page.

Safe Passage is a DeKalb County–based nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic and sexual violence through survivor-centered services, prevention education, and community collaboration. All services are free and confidential.