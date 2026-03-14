500 young innovators bring robotics state championship energy to NIU

In early-round action, students see whether a foam “artifact” will land inside a basket at the FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship on March 7, 2026, in DeKalb. Points are tallied when doing so. Strategy includes avoiding defenders in a bid to outscore opponents. (Suzanne Tennant)

Nearly 500 middle-school and high-school students from across Illinois turned the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center recently into a high-energy hub of robotics, teamwork and problem-solving during the FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship.

The March 7 event drew 48 qualifying teams to DeKalb, each competing with 18-inch robots they designed, built and programmed themselves.

In a space typically filled with high-flying basketball players, gymnasts and other collegiate athletes, the playing surface featured clusters of boys and girls who controlled robots in fast-paced action. The machines rolled, spun and extended mechanical arms, attempting to launch foam “artifacts” into baskets while avoiding defenders in a bid to outscore their opponents.

Ted Yuan, a 17-year-old member of a Naperville-based team called The Techineers, described the atmosphere as “truly energizing and unlike anything we have experienced at previous FTC Illinois events.”

“You spend months building and programming your robot, so getting there felt amazing,” Yuan, a junior at Neuqua Valley High School, said. “Competing against the best teams in Illinois pushes you to be better.”

Beyond the arena floor, the teams vied for judged awards in categories such as innovation, industrial design, engaging with the STEM community and local outreach.

FIRST is “more than just robots,” Jonathan Weiland, director of FIRST Tech Challenge in Illinois, said.

“While the robot is the `hook,’ the program teaches a professional suite of life skills, including project management, technical writing and public speaking,” Weiland said.

Dave Grewell, dean of NIU's College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, welcomes students, families and other supporters during the opening ceremony at the FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship on March 7, 2026, in DeKalb. (Suzanne Tennant)

In all, 486 students competed through seven rounds of qualifying matches, with the top 12 teams in two divisions forming two-team alliances for playoff rounds –akin to college basketball’s March Madness tournament – that closed the day. In the end, the top seven teams advanced to the FIRST Championship in Houston from April 29 to May 2. There, they will compete with hundreds of other teams from over 60 countries.

The teams advancing to the world championship are:

1st place: Golden Ratio Robotics , from Cary.

2nd place: Stealth Robotics , from Barrington.

3rd place: The Techineers , from Naperville.

4th place: The Robophins of Whitney Young High School in Chicago.

5th place: Meta^Infinity , from Highland Park.

6th place: 4-H Scream Robotics , from Decatur.

7th place: Newton Busters , from Wilmette.

“What made the championship so successful was the passion and talent of the students,” Weiland said. “From the competition floor to the pits, the atmosphere was electric. NIU helped create a welcoming environment where these youngsters could really shine.”

In early-round action, students see whether a foam “artifact” will land inside a basket at the FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship on March 7, 2026, in DeKalb. Points are tallied when doing so. Strategy includes avoiding defenders in a bid to outscore opponents. (Suzanne Tennant)

NIU’s inaugural role as host

The championship marked the first time that Northern Illinois University has played host to the event.

In opening ceremony remarks before the estimated 1,000 people who gathered, NIU President Lisa Freeman emphasized how much the teams’ efforts aligned with programs at the university, including the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (CEET) and programs in computer science and cybersecurity at the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS).

“I can feel your passion for what you do in science and technology and teamwork,” Freeman said. “And that makes me really happy, because here at NIU, that’s what drives us. Students are at the center of everything. We are committed to supporting young people who are imagining, building and securing our future.”

She noted that NIU staff, professors and alumni were among the judges who were integral to the event’s volunteer corps.

CEET Dean Dave Grewell oversaw engineering staff and student organizations that had a steady presence at the event. In addition to a pair of robotic dogs who pranced, danced and strutted along the track that encircled the stands, students from Huskie Motorsports , NIU Supermileage and the NIU Robotics Club set up displays and shared information with passers-by who ranged from young children to grandparents of competitors.

On Friday afternoon, CEET staff, faculty members and student ambassadors provided guided tours to 90 students, coaches and parents at the Engineering Building, 1½ miles from the Convocation Center.

“In addition to creating a positive environment for these young innovators to compete this weekend, we were glad to provide a glimpse of the many pathways at our college,” Grewell said. “They had such enthusiasm learning about our departments and programs.”

Demonstrations of two robotic dogs, including this one, by NIU engineering students were a big hit at the FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship on March 7, 2026, in DeKalb. These AI-assisted machines, used within the mechatronics program in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (CEET), are research platforms for potential applications such as helping individuals with sensory issues navigate their homes and communities. (JERRY STAMOS)

Bolstering the regional welcome were the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the DeKalb County Economic Development Co. .

Cortney Strohacker, the bureau’s executive director, approved a $2,600 grant that covered the volunteer lunch during the event.

In addition, the bureau’s welcome table provided souvenirs and giveaways, while receiving praise from families and students on the warm welcome extended by DeKalb and NIU, Strohacker said.

Meanwhile, Economic Development Co.’s executive director, Melissa Amedeo, was among the more than 150 volunteers who were essential to the day’s operations.

“Events like this show what’s possible when education, industry and community partners work together,” Amedeo said. “We’re proud DeKalb could welcome these incredible students, and we’re excited to keep growing this championship in the years ahead.”

With robust community support and NIU’s growing role in engineering and technology education, organizers envision the championship becoming a signature annual event for the region – one that inspires the next generation of innovators.