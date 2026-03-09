Record store to reopen in DeKalb later this month

Shaw Local file photo – A copy of "Abbey Road" by The Beatles is among the thousands of vinyl records that can be found inside Green Tangerine Records on South Fourth Street in DeKalb. (Danielle Guerra)

A local record store, now closed for renovations, will reopen later this month just in time for Record Store Day.

Green Tangerine Records and Collectibles, 838 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, plans to hold a grand reopening on March 21 to help mark the occasion.

A fixture in the community for more than 20 years, Green Tangerine had shut its doors in early January to embark on store renovations.

Record Store Day is recognized globally on the third Saturday in April every year. This year, it’s observed on April 18.

Green Tangerine is expected to have a fresh selection of new releases and top sellers, along with collectibles, ready for customers to peruse.

“We’re excited to see what happens with the Tangerine,” the store wrote.