DeKalb Township to plant 250 trees in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary

In honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary, DeKalb Township is looking to leave an impact by distributing and planting 250 trees throughout the community, according to a news release.

It is all made possible through a partnership with the Chicago Region Trees Initiative, meant to honor the township’s roots while investing in generations to come.

The township is accepting requests for trees and shrubs from residents, businesses, non-profits and local taxing bodies to be planted throughout the community.

Plantings are expected to get underway this spring and fall with a variety of trees in different sizes available until the township’s 250-tree goal is met, according to a news release.

A tree request form is available on the Township’s website and at the Township office, 2323 S. Fourth St.

The township intends to have trees ready for pickup during its regular business hours between April 23 and May 15. Free mulch will be available at that time, as well.

Any request forms for the spring planting season must be turned in by March 31, according to a news release. Interest will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, with any requests received after that date retained for the fall planting season.

There is no cap on how many trees are requested at a given time, according to a news release. Requests will be honored in accordance with the Chicago Region Trees Initiative planting priorities.

The township intends to host several community tree planting events each year as part of the initiative, which is anticipated to be a multi-year effort. First up is an event at Elder Care Services, where volunteers will help plant trees and expand the community canopy, according to a news release.

The event, which is expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 21, will require volunteers to help make it happen. If interested in lending a hand, contact DeKalb Township at 815-758-8282.