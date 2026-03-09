3rd annual Earth Fest returns April 11 to DeKalb

Attendees stop by the science on the sphere exhibit Saturday, April 5, 2025, during Earth Fest in Founders Memorial Library at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeCarbon DeKalb will partner with Northern Illinois University Sustainability to host its third annual DeKalb County Earth Fest for community members to explore DeKalb County climate adaptation pathways.

The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 11 at NIU’s Founders Memorial Library, 217 Normal Road, DeKalb.

“Earth Fest continues to grow because people are hungry for climate conversations that feel local, doable, and hopeful,” DeCarbon DeKalb co-founder Kendra Holton Clemens said in a news release. “This event shows that change is not only possible, it’s actually already happening right here at home.”

The festival will include a Post Landfill Action Network keynote address, hands-on gardening and hydroponics education with NIU Edible Campus, and a native plant restoration session led by Sag Moraine Native Plant Community. Earth Fest’s theme is “Which climate action matters most? What matters most to me?”

Ellie Langley, 8, of DeKalb checks out the virtual reality exhibit Saturday, April 5, 2025, during Earth Fest in Founders Memorial Library at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Earth Fest also features the NIU Huskie Hail Hunter, an extreme weather research truck used in national climate and hail studies. Attendees can engage with active scientific research.

NIU’s STEAM team will lead a session on how to bring hands-on sustainability programs to nonprofits, businesses, and classrooms. The programs will offer practical tools for community-based climate education.

DeCarbon DeKalb is accepting Earth Fest vendors and sponsorships. Vendors will be able to participate in a Vendor Meet and Greet to promote partnership and collaboration. To sponsor or vendor the event, email hello@decarbondekalb.com.

DeCarbon DeKalb is a neighbor-led, nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing DeKalb County climate adaptation and decarbonization through community engagement, education, and collaboration.

NIU Sustainability advances Northern Illinois University’s sustainability through academic partnerships, community collaboration, campus operations and student engagement and prepares communities and students to address climate challenges.