DeKalb man charged after police find drugs, guns, body armor, ‘suspected explosives’ during home search

Michael K. Lange, 28, of DeKalb, was charged on Feb. 28, 2026, after police found dozens of firearms, ammunition, large amounts of drugs, body armor and suspected explosives at a DeKalb home. Photos provided by DeKalb Police Department. (Photo provided by DeKalb Police Department)

A DeKalb man and convicted felon was charged after police searched a home and found more than a dozen guns, large quantities of drugs, body armor, and suspected homemade explosives, authorities said.

DeKalb police searched a home in the 1000 block of North 15th Street on Friday. No one was home at the time, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department.

Police later found the suspect, Michael K. Lange, 28, at a Maple Park residence. He was arrested and charged Feb. 28, according to DeKalb County court filings.

He’s representing himself in court, records show. He’s expected to appear for a hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday, since he’s petitioned for a new judge.

Lange is charged with two Class X felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for the body armor; 16 felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; two Class X felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; one count of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliber; two counts of unlawful possession of a ctronolled substance, one count of unlawful possession of cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of amunition by a felon.

If convicted of the most serious charge, a Class X felony, he could face 30 to 60 years on an extended sentence.

Using a warrant to search the home the morning of Feb. 27, police found 18 firearms, including shotguns, Glock switches capable of converting into a fully automatic pistol, multi-caliber rifles, high-capacity magazines, and a large quantity of ammunition, authorities said.

The search prompted a large police presence outside the residence. DeKalb police sent out a community alert about 11 a.m. Feb. 27 notifying the public of the search.

“There is no danger to the community at this time,” police said on Friday. “This is an active investigation.”

Police also found more than 2,000 grams of cannabis, a “large quantity” of prescription drugs, more than 15 grams of suspected cocaine, body armor, and “suspected homemade explosives” removed by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad, authorities said.

Lange was arrested by DeKalb police and the DeKalb County Special Operations Team, authorities said.

The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office successfully petitioned to have Lange denied release pending trial. He remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail as of Wednesday.

Court records show he has multiple previous felony convictions in DeKalb County. On Aug. 4, 2017, Lange pleaded guilty to felony forgery, records show. He also pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to participate in the county’s drug treatment rehabilitation program, records show. On Jan. 16, 2025, he pleaded guilty to retail theft over $300 and was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge.

Authorities with Maple Park, Kane County, Sycamore, Cortland, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s and State’s Attorney’s offices assisted in the investigation.