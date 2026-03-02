2026 road work ahead in Sycamore

Sycamore City Hall Council Chamber in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Sycamore City Council will meet for the fourth time this year on Monday, and aldermen will have at least a dozen new resolutions to consider, many focused on road work planned for 2026.

The Sycamore beautification committee will give a 2025 year-end-report, according to the agenda.

Between those agenda items, the city officials will consider six resolutions. Here are some highlights from the agenda for the Sycamore City Council scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday:

A resolution approving road construction using Motor Fuel Tax funds for fiscal 2026. This resolution would allocate up to $500,000 for roadwork on six city streets.

Stark Avenue: From DeKalb Avenue to Cottage Row.

Wyman Street: From South Cross Street to South Avenue.

Kingsway Terrace: From State Street to the north end of Kingsway Terrace.

Vista Terrace: Swanson Street to Kingsway Drive.

Becker Place: Somonauk Street to Parkside Drive.

Borden Avenue: FoxPointe Drive to Park Avenue.

A resolution approving preliminary and construction engineering services with Municipal Engineering Corporation with Motor Fuel Tax Funds for fiscal 2026 for the City of Sycamore. This resolution is required by the Illinois Department of Transportation when Motor Fuel Tax funds are used on city projects.

A resolution awarding a contract to Stenstrom Construction Companies of Rockford for the city’s 2026 influent pump station improvements project.

The influent pump station located on North Cross Street is where the city of Sycamore’s sanitary sewer collection system enters the wastewater treatment system, according to city records.

Stenstrom Construction provided the cheapest bid ($2.67 million), but city staff are proposing the Council greenlight a modified contract up to $2.8 million for the work.

A resolution authorizing Hall to sign a professional services agreement with Baxter and Woodman for construction engineering services for the 2026 influent pump station improvements project.

The city has used Baxter and Woodman to design the project of improvements for the influent pump station since April, documents show.

City officials want to keep Baxter and Woodman on through the construction phase of the project.

A resolution authorizing the Hall to sign contracts, including joint participation agreements with the State of Illinois for rock salt

This annual agreement with the Illinois Central Management Services could supply the city with 1,300 tons of roadway salt for the 2026-2027 winter season.

The total cost of the road salt is not yet known, however, documents show.