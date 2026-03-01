Kishwaukee Valley Art League events set for March

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several events and programs in March at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

KVAL’s next general meeting is set for 7 p.m. March 5 at the gallery. The meeting will feature a live Zen art demonstration by artist Christina Williams.

A paint pouring class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 13 at the Gallery on State. Attendees can learn about paint pouring art techniques. The class will be led by artists Pam Bradford and Sharon Saponari. The class costs $40. Supplies will be provided. Registration is required. To register, visit kval-nfp.org, the gallery, or the league’s Facebook page.

The league’s Second Saturday Art Workshop is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14 at the gallery.

KVAL will hold a reception for KVAL Featured Artist for March Doug Overton from 5 to 7 p.m. March 26 at the Gallery on State. Overton worked as a physic teacher. He creates mixed-media artwork designed to challenge viewers with personal and social narratives. Overton currently lives in DeKalb and is an MFA candidate.

The gallery recently launched its latest art rotation featuring 2D and 3D artwork, including sculptures, photography, paintings, and mixed-media installations. The art pieces are available to buy and will remain on display.

Applications are available for the leagues 55th annual Northern Illinois Art Show. The art show will be held June 6 and 7 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The show features up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts. The application deadline is March 16. To apply, visit kval-nfp.org or the Gallery on State.

Zen artist Christina Williams (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )