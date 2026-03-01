DeKalb Chamber women group’s annual Kickoff Luncheon set for March 18

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Gather Women’s Group will hold its annual Kickoff Luncheon to begin the group’s year (Provided by DeKalb Chambe )

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Gather Women’s Group will hold its annual Kickoff Luncheon to begin the group’s year.

The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at Northern Illinois University’s Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The luncheon’s keynote speaker is Kishwaukee College community engagement associate vice president LaCretia Konan. Konan will discuss insights and encouragement to personally and professionally empower women. Lunch also will be served.

The luncheon is free for Gather members and $100 for nonmembers. Registration is required and due March 10.

The Gather Women’s Group offers women a brighter way to build connections through shared experiences and engaging events.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce supports local businesses by offering resources, building community connections and advocating for economic growth.

For information, visit dekalb.org or dekalb.org/gather.