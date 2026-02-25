DeKalb father charged with murder in 5-month-old baby’s death

Dominic G. Larson, of DeKalb, was charged on Feb. 25, 2026, with first-degree murder in the beating death of his 5-month-old son, court records show. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb Police Department) (Shaw Local News Network)

A DeKalb father and registered sex offender has been charged with first-degree murder in his 5-month-old son’s death, a day after the baby was hospitalized suffering significant facial injuries while in the man’s care, authorities said.

Dominic G. Larson, 30, also is charged with aggravated battery, reckless conduct and misdemeanor endangering the life of a child. If convicted of murder of a child, a Class X felony, he could face between 30 to 60 years in prison.

Larson has been registered as a sex offender in Illinois since Aug. 7, 2020, connected to an aggravated criminal sexual abuse conviction out of Lee County. That victim was 5 and Larson was 24, according to the Illinois State Police’s sex offender database.

He’s expected to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon for a pretrial release hearing. He’s being held at the DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore.

Authorities were first alerted to a possible child abuse case by hospital workers at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb on Monday. DeKalb police said in a news release that they received a call regarding an infant who “had been rushed to the emergency room with severe facial injuries.” The baby, a boy, was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital due to the severity of their injuries, according to records filed in court Wednesday.

The infant died on Tuesday at Loyola University Medical Center after suffering a fracture to the skull and brain hemorrhages, records show.

The baby’s mother was at work at the time the child was injured, police said in court records.

Larson told a hospital security officer that the infant was running at home and “ran face first into a wall,” police wrote in court records. But hours earlier, he’d texted the baby’s mother, telling her that the child fell off the bed while asleep and “his nose is busted pretty good,” court filings state.

Larson then brought the baby around DeKalb to run errands, he told police. But when they arrived home hours later, Larson saw the child was unconscious, court records state. He then drove the baby to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Monday evening.

Police alleged that at about noon on Monday, Larson texted the baby’s mother and said “you think I am punching [infant’s name] but I am not, and [infant’s name] looks terrible,” police wrote in court records. She replied to Larson, “that is why we have to be careful,” court records state. The mother said the baby didn’t have any injuries when she left him with his father at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. The three of them had gone to a WIC appointment earlier that morning, according to court records. A WIC worker told police the child looked healthy at that point.

On life support by Tuesday and not expected to survive if taken off it, the child died at 5:45 p.m. at Loyola University Medical Center in Cook County. His mother was with him by then, records show.

Medical staff at Loyola told police that the baby’s injuries weren’t consistent with what Larson told them.

This is a developing story which will be updated.