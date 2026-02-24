Opportunity House gets rezoning approval

Tom Matya is the executive director of Opportunity House Inc. (Photo provided by Tom Matya)

The city of Sycamore has opted to rezone a space used by Opportunity House after a request from the nonprofit organization this month.

Opportunity House, which has helped people with intellectual and developmental disabilities lead happy, healthy and productive lives for the past 60 years, is making changes to its Sycamore property.

Tom Matya, the president and CEO of Opportunity House, has said the organization plans to change its operations significantly.

That includes changes to its property in Sycamore. During a Sycamore City Council meeting on Feb. 16, City Manager Michael Hall said a requested zoning change will “better align the property with the surrounding Opportunity House campus.”

The change in zoning from multi-family residential to light manufacturing will require Opportunity House clients to move to another Opportunity House residence, city documents show.

In a document filed with the city, Matya wrote that the future of that building is not certain.

“The house ... will either be torn down or moved. The property will then be converted to an expanded OH parking lot,” Matya wrote.