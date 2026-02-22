DeKalb County appoints new administrator after 18 months of searching

Ruth Kedzior was unanimously approved as the next DeKalb County administrator during a DeKalb County Board meeting on Feb. 18, 2026. (Photo Provided by DeKalb County)

The DeKalb County Board on Wednesday hired a new county administrator, the conclusion of a 19-month search after predecessor Brian Gregory left and a new hire walked away before starting the role.

Ruth Kedzior was named will be the next DeKalb County administrator. She was appointed Wednesday by a unanimous vote. She’ll start her job March 9.

“I am truly honored and humbled to serve DeKalb County in this capacity,” Kedzior said in a news release from the county.

She most recently served as the senior administrative manager for wastewater treatment provider Metro Water Recovery in Colorado, according to the release.

Kedzior has more than 25 years of experience working for local government, including 15 years as assistant county administrator for Adams County, Colorado.

Kedzior’s salary will be $185,000, according to her employment agreement with the county. DeKalb County Board member Ellingsworth Webb, a Democrat from District 9, said her total compensation package is worth $238,375. Any increases to her salary will be determined by the DeKalb County Board, records show.

In the news release, County Board Chairman John Frieders, a Republican from District 12, said he was pleased to welcome Kedzior into the county’s top position.

“She is dedicated to responsible fiscal management with a collaborative approach that values and respects diverse perspectives and ensures all voices are heard,” Frieder said in the release. “We have confidence in her abilities for the county in this transition period.”

As the soon-to-be administrator, Kedzior will be tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the county while also providing professional support to the County Board for policy and financial decisions.

“It’s exciting to join a strong and talented team at the County with elected officials who care deeply about public service, deliver essential county services with fiscal stewardship, and make DeKalb County a warm and inviting place to live, work and play in the county’s beautiful natural spaces,” Kedzior said.

She will take over for Derek Hiland, who was appointed as interim DeKalb County administrator when Gregory left in the summer of 2024. Hiland has spent the past two decades working as a community developer in DeKalb County and has continued to fill that role while working as the county’s interim administrator.

When reached by phone Thursday, Hiland said the Board went through three rounds of applicants while he was the county’s interim top employee. The DeKalb County Board appointed Corey Rheinecker, city manager of Sparta, as the next DeKalb County administrator in June 2025. But by August, he had backed out of the job offer, however.

He also said the spotlight should be pointed toward Kedzior.

“There were numerous qualified candidates that I know the board evaluated over the last 19 months,” Hiland said. “Ruth rose to the top of those candidates after this last round of interviews.”

While speaking to the DeKalb County Board after their unanimous vote, Kedzior highlighted Hiland efforts over the previous 19 months.

“I have come to know Derek as a true public servant. He has kept things going with such a solid team,” Kezior said. “His dedication is second to none, and he has welcomed me with warmth and a can-do attitude. And I’m excited for our partnership with this county. So thank you, Derek, for keeping things running.”