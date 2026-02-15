Sycamore sends 4 wrestlers to state, DeKalb 2: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Class 2A Geneseo Regional: At Geneseo, Liam Schroeder and Tyler Lockhart won titles while Jayden Dohogne and Cooper Bode took fourth in what Sycamore coach Randy Culton called the toughest sectional in the state.

Schroeder won the 113-pound bracket and still hasn’t lost to an Illinois wrestler. He picked up a tech fall and two pins for the title on Saturday.

Tyler Lockhart earned his first trip, doing so with a couple of close calls. He got a reversal with 0:28 left in the third period for a 2-1 win in the semifinals.

He was up 6-1 in the third in the finals at 126 and survived a late takedown for a 7-4 win.

The Spartans’ two returning state qualifiers, Bode and Dohogne, both had tough brackets, Culton said. Dohogne lost his first match and had two win three times along the consolation bracket to qualify, including a come-from-behind 12-9 victory against Geneseo’s Malaki Jackson in the blood round at 144.

He was down 9-7 in the final 10 seconds but got a takedown and two backpoints for the win.

“He was down 8-2 in the bloodround but won 12-9 to punch his ticket to state for a third year in a row,” Culton said. “And he placed last year. It was a great performance for him.”

Bode lost his semifinal at 165 but needed less than a minute for a pin in the blood round to lock up his return to Champaign.

“Liam and Cooper were in two of the toughest brackets at the sectional,” Culton said. “If you look at it, it was just high-ranked individual after high-ranked individual. To get both those guys out with the caliber of wrestlers in there was just great. They wrestled their hearts out.”

Class 3A Barrington Sectional: At Barrington, Cam Matthews and Ayden Shuey each took fourth place for DeKalb, earning trips to the state tournament.

Matthews lost his opener and had to win three in a row along the consolation bracket to earn his first state trip.

“He bounced back today with dominant wins and looked great,” DeKalb coach Sam Hiatt said. “I’m proud of him.”

Shuey lost his semifinal at 132 on an injury default, but bounced back in the blood round for a tech-fall victory and first trip to state.

“Both of these guys are senior captains and have put in a lot of hard work,” Hiatt said. “It’s really awesome. Neither one of them made it out of regionals last year It was a rough day. They came back this year and made it back and worked even harder.”

Girls bowling

Harlem sectional: At Harlem, the Sycamore girls took third to qualify as a team for the state championship next week.

Katrina Weigel led the Spartans with a 1,180, 18th overall. Breann Perkins added a 1,170 and placed 20th. Kaitlynn Doerner’s 1,143 placed her 27th.

None of the three DeKalb individuals advanced. Elena Shaw rolled a 1,047 to lead the three Barbs, 210 pins behind the final qualifying spot.

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 62, Mooseheart 28: At Hinckley in the first round of the Class 1A Hinckley Big-Rock Regional, the Royals won and advanced to Monday’s semifinals against Woodstock Marian.

Mia Cotton scored 24 points and Anna Herrmann scored 23 and grabbed eight rebounds.

Alden-Hebron 49, Hiawatha 21: At Hebron in the first round of the South Beloit Regional, Brielle Molloy scored 10 points as the Hawks’ season ended.

Boys basketball

Sycamore 74, Waubonsie Valley 72 (3OT): At Shabbona in the Indian Creek Shootout, Marcus Johnson scored 28 points, Isaiah Feuerbach scored 20 and Xander Lewis added 11.

Kaneland 53, Wheaton Warrenville South 46: At Shabbona in the Indian Creek Shootout, the Knights won their 28th straight game.

Marshawn Cocroft scored 28 points, Jeffrey Hassan 12 and Connor Kimme 11.

Indian Creek 62, IC Catholic 54: At Shabbona in the Indian Creek shootout, the Timberwolves got 13 points and six rebounds from Payton Huber in the win.

Parker Murry and Jason Brewer also added 13 points each. Isaac Willis had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Dakota 67, Genoa-Kingston 32: At Dakota, Conner Harney scored eight points for the Cogs as Dakota improved to 26-2.

Men’s basketball

Central Michigan 88, NIU 46: At Mount Pleasant, Michigan, the Huskies (8-16, 3-9) scored their fewest points in a game since a 63-46 loss at Northwestern on Nov. 11, 2022

NIU shot 27.3% from the floor and 44.4% from the line. Makahai Valentine scored 13 points.

Women’s basketball

Akron 75, NIU 68 (OT): At DeKalb, Nevaeh Wingate scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Huskies (6-19, 3-9) in the loss.

Wingate had a layup with 0:02 left blocked that would have won the game. Nadechka Laccen tied the game at 64 with 0:14 left.

NIU shot 2-for-8 in overtime. Emilie Sorensen scored 15 points for NIU and Marta Hermoso had 13. Maria Serracanta had 10 points and nine rebounds.