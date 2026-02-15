Public invited to opening of new Sycamore Fire Department station

The public is invited to help celebrate the opening of Sycamore’s newest fire station on Tuesday.

The new Fire Station No. 1, 1351 S. Prairie Drive, is expected to open for service next week after months of construction.

The new station was built to replace the aging building at 535 DeKalb Ave. City officials have previously said the DeKalb Avenue building’s longevity was failing, and a new building was needed for safety and longterm department use.

A ribbon-cutting and open house will be scheduled for a later date.

But Tuesday’s pomp and circumstance will tease the new digs, according to a social media post from the Sycamore Fire Department.

The public is invited to join a parade processional, which starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday, from 535 DeKalb Ave. to the new station.

The parade route will travel through downtown Sycamore, south on Somonauk Street and continue to Borden Avenue and South Prairie Drive.

A brief ceremonial speech will follow the parade, the station’s American flag will be raised and the station will be operational at that time.