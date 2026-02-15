Little Lambs Preschool celebrates National Lutheran Schools Week

Little Lambs Preschool of Immanuel Lutheran Church celebrating National Lutheran Schools Week (Photo provided by Darlene Hillman )

Little Lambs Preschool of Immanuel Lutheran Church recently celebrated National Lutheran Schools Week with more than students and educators at 2,594 Lutheran schools nationally.

National Lutheran Schools Week ran from Jan. 26 through Feb. 1.

Little Lambs Preschool of Immanuel Lutheran Church celebrating National Lutheran Schools Week (Photo provided by Darlene Hillman )

The theme of the week was “Let’s Make a Joyful Noise,” according to a news release from the school.

Little Lambs Preschool integrated service, community, learning, and faith-focused activities into the school’s daily routine. The activities included a pancake brunch, worship presentation, chapel visits, and hands-on activities encouraging generosity and fellowship. Students sang praise songs during chapel services and created cards and collected donations for Phil’s Friends.

Little Lambs Preschool of Immanuel Lutheran Church celebrating National Lutheran Schools Week (Photo provided by Darlene Hillman )

Little Lambs is a licensed Christian preschool established in 1996. The preschool’s primary purpose is to create a first step in education and provide a loving atmosphere to encourage growth for children in a safe environment to foster social, academic and spiritual growth.