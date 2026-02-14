SUV crashes into Sandwich District 430 school bus

Shaw Local file photo – A Sandwich School District 430 school bus carrying 24 passengers collided with a Ford Bronco SUV on Friday, though no one was injured, authorities said. (Mark Black)

About 11:30 a.m., deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported crash at Pratt Road near the intersection of East Sandwich Road.

Deputies said a white Ford Bronco was traveling east on Pratt Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at East Sandwich Road, entering the intersection where a school bus was already traveling, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The bus driver wasn’t able to avoid the SUV and struck the Ford Bronco at the intersection. Authorities said the school bus “T-boned” the SUV.

The Ford Bronco went off the road and crashed into the northeast corner of the intersection. The bus was safely able to stop on the side of the road north of the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Ford Bronco driver, a 22-year-old from Yorkville, was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

No injuries were reported.