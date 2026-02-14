Logan Schrader reaches 1,000, helps Indian Creek hold on against Leland: Friday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 56, Leland 52: At Shabbona, Logan Schrader reached 1,000 career points, doing so at the free-throw line late in the fourth to help the preserve their victory.

Schrader finished with 18, Payton Huber with 13 and Parker Murry scored 11 for Indian Creek.

Sycamore 62, Ottawa 56: At Sycamore, Xander Lewis scored 20 points in the victory.

Josiah Mitchell added 18 points and six rebounds. Marcus Johnson finished with 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals.

Neuqua Valley 84, DeKalb 61: At DeKalb, the Wildcats moved to 28-1 with the DuPage Valley Conference win.