DeKalb library to host website design class Feb. 15

Adults and teenagers can learn how to include CSS layouts to websites during a class at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free class will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants will be able to learn how to use different CSS layouts to design a website with Neocities.org. Attendees must have an email address to create a Neocities account. Laptops will be provided. Due to limited space, the class is first-come, first-served. No registration is required.

For information, email emilyb@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.