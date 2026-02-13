Jackson Davenport scores 47 in Hiawatha loss: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Lincoln Academy 87, Hiawatha 86: At Lincoln Academy, Jackson Davenport scored 47 points for the Hawks and Aidan Cooper added 19 in the loss.

Genoa-Kingston 68, Harvard 38: At Harvard, Jack Peterson had 17 points and 11 rebounds while Cody Cravatta added 11 points in the win.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 42, Oswego 36: At Maple Park, Kyra Lilly scored 13 points and Amani Meeks added 11 in the victory.

Ashton-Franklin Center 56, Hiawatha 32: At Kirkland, Ava Nuckles scored 14 and Brielle Molloy 10 for the Hawks.

Serena 40, Hinckley-Big Rock 26: At Maple Park, Anna Herrmann had 14 points and five rebounds in the loss.