DeKalb library to host dayglow dance party Feb. 14

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Families with children ages 6 and under are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a dayglow dance party at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free party will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can dance and explore rhythm in a safe, kid-friendly environment. Bubble machines, non-strobe-effect lights, glow sticks and music will be provided. Older siblings may attend with parental supervision. DJ Joe Majesty will perform. Children with hearing sensitivities can wear protection or noise reduction headphones. No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.