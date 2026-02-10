Indian Creek bests IMSA for 2nd time in 3 days: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 64, IMSA 60: At Shabbona, in a rematch of Friday’s LTC tournament championship game, Parker Murry scored 22 and Payton Huber scored 10 in the win.

Jason Brewer added 10 for Indian Creek. The Timberwolves won the game Friday 40-29.

Sycamore 70, Belvidere North 44: At Belvidere, Isaiah Feuerbach had 22 points and seven rebounds, Marcus Johnson scored 14 points and Aidan Messenbrink had 12 points in the win.

Hinckley-Big Rock 65, Aurora Central Catholic 55: At Aurora, Luke Badal and Marshall Ledbetter each scored 20 points for the Royals (18-7).

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 55, Woodstock 30: At Genoa, the Cogs scored 15 of the first 16 points in the game.

Regan Creadon scored 14 in the win, while Ari Rich and Presley Meyer scored 13 each.

Hiawatha 38, Rock River Blaze 10: At Kirkland, Ava Nuckles scored 15 in the win.

Gymnastics

Conant Sectional: At Hoffman Estates, the DeKalb-Sycamore season came to an end.

Tawonna Keith and Jenna Feeney were competing as individuals but did not finish in the Top 5. Full results were not available.