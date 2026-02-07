Victim identified in DeKalb apartment fire

Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal DeKalb fire on Wednesday as Roger O’Brien.

O’Brien was found unconscious Feb. 4 in a lower-level apartment in the 900 block of Ridge Drive, where authorities said he was believed to have been residing.

Preliminary findings on the cause of death indicate that O’Brien died of smoke inhalation, according to a news release from DeKalb County Coroner Lisa Besler. Authorities said they are awaiting further confirmation from toxicology results.

At about 10:03 a.m. on Wednesday, personnel from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a lower-level apartment, according to a news release. When authorities arrived, black smoke was coming from the apartment unit.

The fire had been contained to a single apartment unit, which authorities said they got under control within 10 minutes, according to a news release.

Authorities said they have deemed the cause of the fire to be accidental.

The apartment unit in question has been deemed uninhabitable after sustaining about $50,000 worth of damage, according to a news release.

As of Wednesday, no one was displaced in the fire, though authorities said some may choose to relocate temporarily.

No injuries to firefighters or other civilians had been reported.

Besler and her staff offered condolences to the family and friends of O’Brien.