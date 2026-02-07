Kaitlynn Doerner wins Sycamore regional, helps Spartans take second: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls bowling

Sycamore Regional: At Mardi Gras Lanes, the Sycamore girls took second behind the first-place individual performance of Kaitlynn Doerner, advancing to the Harlem Sectional.

Doerner rolled a 1,342 for the Spartans, 125 ahead of the next closest bowler. Katrina Weigel rolled an 1,188 to take sixth overall for the Spartans. Breann Perkins was 10th with a 1,160.

Sycamore rolled a 5,617, 194 pins behind first-place Oswego East. DeKalb qualified three individuals and was eighth with a 4,762, 631 behind Oswego in the fourth and final team qualifying spot.

Addisyn Borota rolled a 1,082, Brenda Cuevas a 1,068 and Elena Shaw a 1,053 to qualify for the sectional for the Barbs.

Kaneland finished 13th with a 3,008. Jenna Kufer had an 899 series, 199 out of the final individual qualifying spot.

Competitive cheerleading

Class 2A State Championship: At Bloomington, Kaneland’s run in the postseason came to an end, finishing 25th in the state.

The Knights finished with 82.82, less than seven points behind Antioch’s 90.2 in the 10th and final qualifying spot for the final day of state on Saturday.

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 48, Newark 42: At Somonauk, the Royals took third in the Little Ten Conference Tournament behind 13 points each from Luke Badal and Marshall Ledbetter.

The teams will meet again Friday in Hinckley, likely with the regular-season conference title on the line. Both teams are 7-0 in conference play and have one game before Friday.

Winnebago 68, Genoa-Kingston 51: At Genoa, Blake Ides scored 16 and Kash Sunderlage scored 14 in the loss.

Jack Peterson added nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Girls basketball

Morris 60, Kaneland 56: At Maple Park, Kyra Lilly scored 17 in the loss.

Amani Meeks added 15 and Sophia Rosati 11 for the Knights.