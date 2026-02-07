Indian Valley Theatre accepting Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship applications

The Indian Valley Theatre is accepting applications for its annual IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship for Sandwich-area graduating seniors.

The scholarship will be awarded to graduating, college-bound or community college seniors from high schools in Sandwich or the surrounding communities in April or May.

Applicants are not required to have a fine or performance arts major or minor and do not need to have experience participating in theater activities.

Special consideration is being given to applicants who participated in the fine arts, including Illinois Valley Theatre productions, and are interested in receiving further education in the fine arts field. The applications will be reviewed by the theater’s board of directors scholarship review committee.

The application deadline is March 30. To apply, visit indianvalleytheatre.com, email pressindianvalleytheatre@gmail.com, or visit a high school guidance counselor.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

To donate to the IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship, email pressindianvalleytheatre@gmail.com.