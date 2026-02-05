Jenna Feeney, Tawonna Keith reach gymnastics sectional: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls gymnastics

Palatine Regional: At Palatine, DeKalb-Sycamore junior Jenna Feeney took third in the all-around, qualifying for the Conant Sectional on Monday.

Feeney finished with a 34.225. Palatine’s Jolee Washington was the all-around champ with a 37.65. Feeney was fourth in the balance beam (8.975) and second in the floor (9.05).

Junior Tawonna Keith advanced in the vault, taking third with an 8.875. The co-op took third with a 130.775.

Girls basketball

Plano 44, Genoa-Kingston 39: At Plano, the Reapers outscored the Cogs 13-7 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback despite 21 points from Presley Meyer.

Ari Rich added 11 for Genoa-Kingston.

Hiawatha at Indian Creek, ppd: At Shabbona, due to a broken water line, the game was rescheduled until 11 a.m. Saturday. Senior recognition will be held between games.

Boys basketball

Waubonsie Valley 47, DeKalb 23: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped the DuPage Valley Conference matchup.

Women’s basketball

Ball State 83, NIU 48: At Muncie, Ind., the Cardinals (18-5 overall, 10-1 Mid-American Conference) shot 52.9% from 3-point range while the Huskies (4-18, 2-9) shot 20%.

Nevaeh Wingate led NIU with 12 points while Sa’Mahn Johnson added 10.

“Ball State is a well-oiled machine,” NIU head coach Jacey Brooks said. “We were able to hang with them in the first quarter because we were getting defensive stops so we could flow into our offense. When that stopped happening in the second, we also struggled to score. You have to play well for a full 40 minutes to have a chance against team like Ball State and we didn’t do that tonight.”