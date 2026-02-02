Opportunity House seeks city permission to build accessibility ramps in Sycamore

Tom Matya is the executive director of Opportunity House Inc. (Photo provided by Tom Matya)

A DeKalb County nonprofit that serves adults with developmental disabilities is seeking city permission to build accessibility ramps in Sycamore, according to city documents.

Opportunity House has offered a variety of programming for adults with developmental disabilities for 60 years, and now plans to remodel the interior of its building located at 357 N. California St., documents released ahead of Monday’s Sycamore City Council meeting show.

As part of those renovations, the organization has asked the city to construct two new exterior accessibility ramps on the west side of the building. City approval is required because both ramps would extend 18 inches into the city’s right-of-way, documents show.

In a Jan. 26 letter, John Sauter, Sycamore community development director, wrote that he was in favor of creating an agreement between the city and Opportunity House to allow for the construction of the ramps.

“Since these ramps are necessary per the 2010 ADA Standards for Accessible Design and no other alternatives exist, City Staff recommended a license agreement that would allow construction of the ramps and memorialize certain items,” Sauter wrote.

The agreement, which renews annually, requires Opportunity House to have a general liability insurance policy worth $1 million per person and $1 million per occurrence, records show.