DeKalb-area organizations awarded $2K partnership project grant

The Sycamore Park District, Ellwood House Museum, and DeKalb County History Center recently were awarded a $2,000 Day of Racial Healing Grant to support the Branches of Belonging partnership project.

Branches of Belonging encourages organizations, businesses and individuals to show support for an inclusive and welcoming community.

Businesses and organizations will display the Branches of Belonging symbol in storefronts in the spring. The symbol represents a commitment to creating public spaces that prioritize inclusion and acceptance. Items including pins and decals also will be available to buy.

The initiative began from an ongoing DeKalb County community initiative meant to help all residents feel safe and welcomed in the area. The conversation was started by the Dessert and Dialogue program series and Arts in Action art exhibit.

The partnering agencies’ representatives will hold an event for business owners, community leaders and organizational leaders to learn about Branches of Belonging Feb. 5. Attendees can learn about how the initiatives’ programs impact the community and turn conversation into action. Registration is encouraged. To register, email sarahr@sycparks.org.

The National Day of Racial Healing will focus on healing through dialogue, narrative and place and builds on a racial justice and equity national movement. The event aligns with the National Recreation and Park Association’s belief that parks and recreation agencies play a role in providing equitable and inclusive spaces for belonging and connection. The Ellwood House Museum and DeKalb County History Center support the belief through programs facilitating community dialogue about what belonging means in DeKalb County.

The National Day of Racial Healing is supported by grants from organizations such as the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The event also is advanced through partnerships with community-serving organizations.