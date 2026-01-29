Somomauk church to offer chili and vegetable soup supper Feb. 7

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will offer an all-you-can-eat chili and vegetable soup supper for community members.

The supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in the church’s parish center, 130 W. LaSalle St., Somonauk.

The supper features a relish tray, beverage and homemade desserts. Hot dogs and chips also will be served for children. The supper will be available for dine-in or carryout.

The supper costs $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4 to 10, and free for children ages 3 and younger.