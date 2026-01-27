Shaw Local

Daily Chronicle

Kash Sunderlage scores 17 to lead Genoa-Kingston: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

By Eddie Carifio

Boys basketball

Genoa-Kingston 55, Somonauk 39: At Somonauk, Kash Sunderlage scored 17 points for the Cogs in the win.

Sunderlage was 10-for-14 from the free-throw line. Blake Ides added 10 in the win.

Girls basketball

Indian Creek 43, Putnam County 34: At Shabbona, Ally Keilman scored 16 points and Elsie Betz added 10 for the Timberwolves (11-9).

Aurora Central Catholic 55, Kaneland 42: At Aurora, Amani Meeks scored 10 points for the Knights (17-6).

Faith Christian 42, Hiawatha 33: At Dixon, Ava Nuckles scored 11 for the Hawks in the loss.

