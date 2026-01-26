Rock Falls, Shabbona men hurt in weekend crash

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Two people were injured in a weekend crash in rural DeKalb County near Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of Baseline and Pleasant Hill roads on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

A Rock Falls man, 45, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb after suffering injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

A 62-year-old Shabbona man also was injured in the crash and treated on the scene, according to the release. His injuries did not require hospitalization.

After an investigation, sheriff’s deputies determined that the crash occurred at 1:40 p.m., when the Rock Falls man allegedly failed to yield at a stop intersection, according to the release. He was driving a Ford Bronco, and the Shabbona man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado.

The Rock Falls man was cited for failing to yield at the intersection of Baseline and Pleasant Hill roads, documents show.