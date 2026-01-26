Here’s what’s happening at Somonauk library in February

The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host several programs and events in February.
The events schedule includes:
- Tot Tales: 11 a.m. Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Participants will be introduced to books, songs, hand motions and rhymes. The program is open to children ages newborn to 3. Registration is required.
- Stories and Crafts: 3:30 p.m. Feb 10 and 11 a.m. Feb. 19. The program features snacks, crafts, stories and songs. The program is intended for children ages 3 to 6. Registration is required.
- Paws for Reading: 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 26. Attendees can read for 15 minutes to Fox Valley therapy dogs. The event is open to children in first through fifth grades. Registration is required.
- Winter Reading Logs: Children will be able to submit winter reading logs. The reading logs are due Feb. 27.
- Chapter Club: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Attendees can discuss books and do an activity. Book copies are available at the front desk. The club is open to children ages 6 to 10. Registration is required.
- Tween and Teen Take Home Book Boxes: Feb. 2. The boxes include up to two library books, a treat and book-related goodies. The take-home box theme is “Friendship.” The boxes are intended for teens and tweens ages 10 to 17. Due to limited supplies, registration is required.
- Valentine’s Day Snack Boards for Tweens and Teens: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Participants will be able to create a Valentine’s Day snack board. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, call 815-498-2440.
- Craft Night for Tweens and Teens: Friendship Bracelets: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Attendees can make friendship bracelets. Materials will be provided. Registration is required. To register, call 815-498-2440.
- Teen Blind Date with a Book: Runs through February. Participants will be able to select a wrapped book to check out and read. The books can be returned and rated for a prize. Books will be available in the Teen Zone. The event is open to teens ages 13 to 17.
- Winter Reading Challenge for Tweens and Teens: Runs through February. Attendees can fill out reading trackers for a prize and opportunity to win a goody basket. Reading trackers are available at the front desk.
- Tech Help with Steve: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 19. Participants will be able to receive technology support during a 20-minute session. Registration is required. To register, visit the library.
- Illinois Tollway, a free event at Somonauk Library: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4. Attendees can receive I-PASS sticker tags for passenger vehicles.
- Cards with Karen: 6 p.m. Feb. 26. Participants will be able to create handmade cards. Registration is required and costs $5. To register, call 815-498-2440.