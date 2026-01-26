Shaw Local

Here’s what’s happening at Somonauk library in February

Somonauk Public Library

By Kate Santillan

The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host several programs and events in February.

The events schedule includes:

  • Tot Tales: 11 a.m. Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Participants will be introduced to books, songs, hand motions and rhymes. The program is open to children ages newborn to 3. Registration is required.
  • Stories and Crafts: 3:30 p.m. Feb 10 and 11 a.m. Feb. 19. The program features snacks, crafts, stories and songs. The program is intended for children ages 3 to 6. Registration is required.
  • Paws for Reading: 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 26. Attendees can read for 15 minutes to Fox Valley therapy dogs. The event is open to children in first through fifth grades. Registration is required.
  • Winter Reading Logs: Children will be able to submit winter reading logs. The reading logs are due Feb. 27.
  • Chapter Club: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Attendees can discuss books and do an activity. Book copies are available at the front desk. The club is open to children ages 6 to 10. Registration is required.
  • Tween and Teen Take Home Book Boxes: Feb. 2. The boxes include up to two library books, a treat and book-related goodies. The take-home box theme is “Friendship.” The boxes are intended for teens and tweens ages 10 to 17. Due to limited supplies, registration is required.
  • Valentine’s Day Snack Boards for Tweens and Teens: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Participants will be able to create a Valentine’s Day snack board. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, call 815-498-2440.
  • Craft Night for Tweens and Teens: Friendship Bracelets: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Attendees can make friendship bracelets. Materials will be provided. Registration is required. To register, call 815-498-2440.
  • Teen Blind Date with a Book: Runs through February. Participants will be able to select a wrapped book to check out and read. The books can be returned and rated for a prize. Books will be available in the Teen Zone. The event is open to teens ages 13 to 17.
  • Winter Reading Challenge for Tweens and Teens: Runs through February. Attendees can fill out reading trackers for a prize and opportunity to win a goody basket. Reading trackers are available at the front desk.
  • Tech Help with Steve: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 19. Participants will be able to receive technology support during a 20-minute session. Registration is required. To register, visit the library.
  • Illinois Tollway, a free event at Somonauk Library: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4. Attendees can receive I-PASS sticker tags for passenger vehicles.
  • Cards with Karen: 6 p.m. Feb. 26. Participants will be able to create handmade cards. Registration is required and costs $5. To register, call 815-498-2440.
