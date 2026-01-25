IVT auditions for ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’ begin Feb. 13 in Sandwich

The Indian Valley Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.”

The auditions will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Sandwich Opera House community room, 140 E. Railroad St.

“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe,” based on the novel by C.S. Lewis and the dramatization by Joseph Robinette, tells the story of four siblings who discover the land of Narnia through a wardrobe. The siblings join the lion Aslan to defeat the Witch, who has trapped the land in an eternal winter.

The IVT production will be directed by Jen Ketchum, produced by Kari Frantzen, and stage-managed by Kailey Christine. The auditions consist of cold readings from the script. The theater also will accept stagehands, set builders and lighting and sound help.

The character list for “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” includes:

Aslan – a great lion

White Witch – an evil queen

The Children – Lucy, Edmond, Susan, Peter

Mr. and Mrs. Beaver

Tumnus – a faun

Fenris Ulf – a wolf, head of the witch’s police

Dwarf – a servant to the witch

Father Christmas

Elf – Father Christmas helper

White Stag – white reindeer

Aslan’s followers – forest animals

Witch’s Army

Wood Nymphs

Performances of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” will be held from April 24 through 26.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, visit indianvalleytheatre.com, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com, or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.