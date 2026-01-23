Sycamore grad Ben Larry, Kishwaukee College enjoying successful stretch

Kishwaukee College's Ben Larry blocks the shot of Rockford University's Ryan Bella Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, during their game at Kishwaukee College in Malta. (Mark Busch)

Ben Larry said he didn’t know what his stat line looked like after a January 15 win against Black Hawk College.

The only stat he knew was that his Kishwaukee College Kougars beat their Arrowhead Conference foe 86-76.

What the Kougar freshman and Sycamore graduate said he didn’t know was that he had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks for his first career triple-double at any level.

Kishwaukee College's Ben Larry brings the ball up court Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, during their game against Rockford University JV at Kishwaukee College in Malta. (Mark Busch)

“It was great. Got to beat a conference opponent,” the 6-foot-5 guard-forward combo said. “Guys found me, we found each other. Shoutout to my guys for that. ... I just played my game and saw the stats after. I was like wow. I couldn’t believe it either.”

At the time, it was the third straight win for the Kougars. They remain 3-0 in conference play and have won five of six after Thursday’s 77-36 win over Rockford University’s junior varsity team.

Larry had a much quieter game with 10 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and five steals in 33 minutes. He’s been battling a knee injury and missed Tuesday’s 107-75 win against Eureka College’s JV.

He played only 17 minutes Saturday in a 106-87 loss at Milwaukee Area Technical College with five points, six rebounds, three steals and a block.

Larry said he tweaked it, but thinks it should be healthy moving forward.

Kishwaukee College's Ben Larry greets the officials Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, before their game against the Rockford University JV team at Kishwaukee College in Malta. (Mark Busch)

Larry is second on the team with 13.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Like the Kougars, he’s been surging as the year has gone on. Kishwaukee (9-11) lost five straight to start the season and was 2-9 after a 106-79 loss to Waubonsee College.

“We started off really rough,” Larry said. “We had to figure it out, get the guys together. Now we’re on a roll. We just keep winning. It’s going good now, I would say.”

On Thursday against Rockford, the Kougars jumped out to an early 14-point lead but the Regents trailed 28-22 with 1:51 left in the first half.

The Kougars put the game away with a 29-0 run. Larry started things off with the first five points of the run, a layup followed by a 3-pointer.

“I challenged him to not be one-dimensional,” Kishwaukee coach Michael Poindexter said. “I want to help Ben get easy shots. We know his 3-point shot has come along, but let’s play inside-out. Let’s get you high-percentage shots in the paint and that will open up your outside game too.”

A 2024 graduate of Sycamore, Larry took a year off before joining the Kougars. He averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game in his senior season.

Poindexter, in his first year with the Kougars, said he’s been impressed with the growth Larry has shown this season.

“Ben has been a blessing, right?” Poindexter said. “He was here when I got the job, so he had to learn me, and I had to learn him. ... He understood the challenge, defending some of the best players on other teams, rebounding, rim protection. I challenged him, and he answered the bill for me.”

Poindexter said Larry is a special player who has the chance to go to a higher level to continue his career after he leaves Kishwaukee.

But for now, like the rest of the Kougars, Larry is focused on finishing the season strong, winning the conference and making the NJCAA Region 4 tournament.

“The expectations are to go 6-0, win conference and just get to the tournament,” Larry said, “see what we can do and see how far we can go.”