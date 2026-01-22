Shaw Local

DeKalb library to hold web development class Jan. 25

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

By Shaw Local News Network

Teens and adults can learn how to make websites interactive with JavaScript during a class at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free class will begin at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to learn how to create websites with Neocities.org. Participants must have an email address to create a Neocities account. Laptops will be provided. Due to limited space, the class is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required.

For information, email emilyb@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.

