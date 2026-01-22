DeKalb library to hold web development class Jan. 25

Teens and adults can learn how to make websites interactive with JavaScript during a class at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free class will begin at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to learn how to create websites with Neocities.org. Participants must have an email address to create a Neocities account. Laptops will be provided. Due to limited space, the class is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required.

For information, email emilyb@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.