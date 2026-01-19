Sycamore police chief says it’s time to modernize city’s security cameras

Sycamore Police Department headquarters in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The security cameras for the Sycamore Police Department and City Hall buildings no longer meet the needs of the city’s law enforcement, according to city documents.

In a Jan. 12 letter directed to Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall, Sycamore Police Chief Erik Mahan wrote that the city’s existing security camera systems have reached the end of their effective service life and aren’t up to the standards they should be.

“In the interest of employee safety and other risk management considerations, improvements are recommended,” Mahan wrote in the letter.

Officials have obtained quotes from three contractors to replace the dilapidated security camera system.

The Sycamore City Council will consider their request at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to city documents.

Mahan wrote that AccessOne, which is the contractor working to install security cameras and an access control system for the city’s new Fire Station No. 1, was the contractor he recommended the city hire.

AccessOne’s proposal to improve the city’s security camera systems would cost the city $100,5000. The upgrades to the police department would cost $79,991, and another $22,579 would be needed to improve the security camera system at City Hall, documents show.

The police department’s budget includes $63,410 that can be applied to the project, Mahan wrote. He also wrote that Hall has identified grant funding worth $39,241 that has been earmarked for the project.

“Therefore, this project is fully funded,” Mahan wrote.

The two other bids the city received had significantly higher costs, Mahan wrote.

In the proposal for quotes prepared by Sycamore Deputy Chief of Police Ryan Hooper, Hooper wrote that the Sycamore Police Department’s security cameras and their access control system were installed in 2011, when the building was constructed.

Right now, the police department building, 535 DeKalb Ave., has 20 functioning cameras. Not all areas of the building are monitored by the cameras, however.

“Several critical areas of the police department lack camera coverage, including the evidence processing room, evidence storage rooms, main hallways and all areas on the second floor and in the basement,” Hooper wrote.

Sycamore City Hall, 308 W. State St., has two security cameras, but Hooper wrote that changes could be coming to that building.

“City Hall is planning a reconfiguration of the first-floor layout and changes to access for upper levels,” Hooper wrote. “Given these upcoming modifications, this is an ideal time to modernize and upgrade the building’s security systems.”