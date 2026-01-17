DeKalb County wildlife photographer to chat about photo project

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s next Soup-er Sunday program will feature a DeKalb-area photographs presentation by wildlife photographer Michael Day (Photo provided by the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

The program will begin at noon Jan. 25 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Day will discuss and share his hyperlocal photography project. The photographs share and document the various creatures and beauty found in Prairie Park and Northern Illinois University’s campus. Calendars, prints and cards also will be available to buy.

Day worked as an English professor at Northern Illinois University and first-year composition program director for more than 20 years. He currently is co-authoring a book on Japanese people in Chicago from 1900 to 1940. Day also is working on a hyperlocal wildlife photography project.

The program is free for homestead members and $5 for nonmembers. Proceeds from the program will go toward the homestead. Soup and a house tour also will be provided.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org, or email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org.