Cooper Bode, Sycamore veterans clinch win against DeKalb

Sycamore’s Tyler Lockhart tries to turn DeKalb’s Tyler Daub during their 126 pound match Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

More than halfway through DeKalb and Sycamore’s match on Friday, the two rivals seemed on a collision course for a repeat of last year’s nailbiter, a regulation tie won by the Barbs on a tiebreaker.

But Cooper Bode picked up the first Sycamore pin of the night, Adam Carrick and Collin Hughes followed suit and the Spartans beat DeKalb 42-24 in Sycamore.

“I love rivalry duals. They’re the most fun you’ll ever have,” Bode said. “They’re always so fun, and it’s the first time we’ve beaten them since I was in high school so it’s really cool to get the win.”

Facing Ben Charbonneau at 165, Bode needed just 38 seconds to come away with the win in the fastest pin of the night.

Before that, only DeKalb’s Hayes Halstead at 138 had recorded a pin. Bode’s six team points gave the Spartans a 26-13 cushion.

“When you get in pressure situations, you want to look at your veterans,” Sycamore coach Randy Culton said. “Cooper had one of their JV guys. I told him to go out there and take care of business and he took care of business. He gave us a spark.”

In the next match at 175, Malik Warren kept the Barbs in with a 17-0 tech fall of Ian Ruiz. Warren was close to a pin on three different occasions but couldn’t come away with it.

Culton said he was happy that Ruiz and Connor Kness, usually not varsity wrestlers, were able to avoid pins. Kness lost 17-4 to Midaris Chappelle at 150.

“Kness, one of our seniors, wrestled against probably their second-best wrestler and did not give up a pin,” Culton said. “And at 175 Ian Ruiz did not give up a pin. He wrestled a kid who’s their No. 1 kid that Cooper should have wrestled. So those two kids I thought fought hard, as did the whole team.”

Carrick clinched the win for the Spartans at 215, pinning Mario Cosme in 1:24. Hughes needed 0:45 to pin Waddle at 285.

“I think really early and then especially after me we wrestled really well,” Bode said. “We got some big wins where we needed to, so that was really good.”

At 106, Matthew Frykman picked up a second-period pin of Chase Cook for the Barbs’ second pin.

Cam Matthews at 157 was the Barbs’ other win, beating Douglas Gemberling 8-4.

“We competed hard,” DeKalb coach Sam Hiatt said. “The effort was great. We fought start to finish in every match no matter what the score was. Fun atmosphere, a lot of intensity. We came out on the other side of it, not the side we wanted to be on.”

Halstead, Hiatt’s son, led Sawyer Davis 12-1 after the first and had eight back points. The Barbs entered the match trailing 15-0 after Sycamore wins by Liam Schroeder (18-0 tech fall at 113), Michael Olson (9-5 win at 120), Tyler Lockhart (18-0 tech fall at 126) and Charlie Olson (5-3 win at 132).

Davis started the second period with a reverse and three back points, but Halstead got a speedy reverse and pin, all just 0:36 into the second period.

“We needed to get started,” Hiatt said. “He went out there, got a lead and then got reversed on his back but kept fighting and stayed focused. He ended up with the pin and that was big.”