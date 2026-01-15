Indian Creek girls record 64-4 win against Mooseheart: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls basketball

Indian Creek 64, Mooseheart 4: At Aurora, Ally Keilman and Elsie Betz scored 12 points each as the Timberwolves rolled to victory.

IC allowed Mooseheart three points in the first quarter and one point in the third. Taylor Hukmes, Madison Boehne, Teagan Kramer, Lauren Peterson and Bethan Odle scored six points each for the Timberwolves.

Genoa-Kingston 60, Harvest-Westminster 22: At Genoa, Presley Meyer scored 22 to lead the Cogs in the win.

Ari Rich added 12 for Genoa-Kingston.

North Boone 40, Hiawatha 28: At Kirkland, Delaney Wood scored eight points in the loss.

Boys basketball

Genoa-Kingston 70, Harvest-Westminster 39: At Genoa, Kash Sunderlage scored 20 to lead the Cogs in the victory.

Boys wrestling

Winnebago triangular: Genoa-Kingston lost 57-12 to Rock Falls and 42-35 to Winnebago.

Anthony Gum (150) had two wins, including a fall, while Oliver Perrin (132) had his first pin of the season.

Women’s basketball

Toledo 70, NIU 49: At Toledo, Navaeh Wingate scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the loss for the Huskies (3-13 overall, 1-4 Mid-American Conference) to the Rockets (8-7, 3-2).