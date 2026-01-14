DeKalb-Sycamore swimming sweeps South Elgin: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys swimming

DeKalb-Sycamore 99, South Elgin 17: At DeKalb, the Barbs celebrated senior night by winning every event.

Senior Sean Harrelson won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:00.91 and was on the winning 200 medley relay team that came just shy of breaking the pool record. Neither the record nor the relay’s time was available.

Will Dukes picked up wins in the 200 individual medley (2:09.55) and the 500 free (5:15.41). Logan Borth won both the 50 free (23.56) and the 100 butterfly (56.7).

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 91, DePue 52: At Hinckley, the Royals (11-5, 5-0) got 25 points from Luke Badal in the win.

Marshall Ledbetter added 21, Judah Miceli 14 and Harry Nier 13 in the win.

Hiawatha 62, Christian Liberty 56: At Kirkland, the Hawks battled back for the win behind 23 points from Aidan Cooper.

Colby Wylde scored 15 and Jackson Davenport 14 for Hiawatha.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 65, La Salle-Peru 25: At Maple Park, Grace Brunscheen, Amani Meeks and Kyra Lilly each scored 11 for the Knights in the Interstate 8 win.

Men’s basketball

Eastern Michigan 77, NIU 59: At Ypsilanti, Michigan, Makahi Valentine scored 20 points for the Huskies in the loss.

Taj Walters added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Gianni Cobb had nine points and seven assists.