DeKalb library to host digital literacy programs Jan. 15 and 29

The DeKalb Public Library will host two programs as part of its eight-part biweekly digital literacy program to help residents ages 55 and older improve their digital literacy skills.

The free programs will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 and 29 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman and Yusunas meeting rooms, 309 Oak St.

The first session will discuss online safety. The second session features everyday online tools. Participants can bring smartphones and laptops. Access to library computers also will be available. The sessions are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required.

For information, email patrickc@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.