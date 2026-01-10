Marshall Ledbetter’s 26 leads Hinckley-Big Rock: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 59, Somonauk 44: At Somonauk, Marshall Ledbetter scored 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Royals in the win.

Luke Badal added 18 points for H-BR.

Metea Valley 53, DeKalb 51: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped the DuPage Valley Conference matchup.

Rockford Lutheran 78, Genoa-Kingston 57: At Genoa, Blake Ides scored 30 points in the loss for the Cogs.

Westlake Christian 70, Haiwatha 39: At Westlake, Aidan Cooper scored 10 in the loss.

Jackson Davenport and Kamden Rasmus scored nine each for the Hawks.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 42, Morris 39: At Morris, Amani Meeks scored 18, and Grace Brunscheen added 15 in the win for the Knights.

Hiawatha 36, Westlake Christian 28: At Westlake, Ava Nuckles drained six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in the win.

Delaney Wood added 13 for the Hawks.

Plano 38, Hinckley-Big Rock 36: At Hinckley, Mia Cotton scored 20 points and had five steals in the loss.

Anna Herrmann had seven points and 10 rebounds for the Royals.