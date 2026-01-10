Judge jails woman accused in 2025 of hitting police with car outside DeKalb preschool

Macherie L. Warren, 30, of Evergreen Park, has been charged with two counts of aggravated resisting a peace officer, Class 2 felonies, as well as two counts of aggravated battery, and one count of violating an order of protection on April 9, 2025, according to court records filed the next day. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network Editorial Board)

An Evergreen Park woman was jailed this week after a judge ruled she violated conditions of her pretrial release related to 2025 battery charges that allege she struck and injured two police officers with her car outside of a DeKalb preschool, before driving away.

DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick ruled Jan. 5 that Macherie L. Warren, 30, violated her pretrial release conditions when she failed to appear in court for a scheduled hearing on the 2025 felony case, records show.

Warran was charged on April 10, 2025, with two counts of aggravated resisting a peace officer, Class 2 felonies, two counts of felony aggravated battery and violating an order of protection, a misdemeanor. If convicted of the most serious charge, she could face up to seven years in prison.

On Oct. 2, 2025, Warren pleaded not guilty to her charges, court records show.

She was free on release pending trial for the case, provided she shows up to court for all her subsequent hearings, something she failed to do on Dec. 29, according to court filings.

Her 2025 charges came after DeKalb police said that Warren appeared outside of a preschool on April 9, 2025, and attempted to pick up a child from daycare. But she was barred, under an existing order of protection that had been filed two days prior, from interacting with the minor who was present at the time, records state.

DeKalb police were called to the preschool and attempted to arrest Warren for violating the order, officers wrote in court filings. But she pulled away from them and allegedly pushed the officers before getting into her car, hitting the gas pedal and causing two officers to fall to the ground.

One officer suffered a lacerated right finger and right knee, leg pain that caused a limp, back pain and bruising on his tailbone, records show. Another officer suffered a lacerated knee and palms.

Warren drove away, police said in court filings. She was arrested on June 24, 2025, and given pretrial release by Judge Philip Montgomery.

Six months later, Warren failed to appear for the Dec. 29, 2025, court hearing. As a result, the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition for sanctions, which was granted by Montgomery.

Warren was ordered to serve 30 days in jail for missing the court hearing. Her felony case remains pending.

The DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office declined to comment on Warren’s case when asked Thursday.