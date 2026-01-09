Two in custody after DeKalb police drug bust

Shaw Local file photo – Two people were detained during an hourslong drug bust at a DeKalb home on Thursday, though no charges have been announced and police are remaining tight-lipped about details so far. (Daily Journal/John Dykstra)

Two people were detained during an hours-long drug bust at a DeKalb home on Thursday, though no charges have been announced, and police are remaining tight-lipped about details so far.

A special operations unit comprised of DeKalb police, DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies, and Sycamore police aided the DeKalb Police Department on Thursday morning during a warrant search in the 800 block of North First Street.

A large police presence was seen outside the home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said that’s standard procedure for what he called a narcotics search operation.

“When it comes to narcotics, we’ve got to be very careful,” Byrd said.

Byrd declined to say what type of drugs were found or how much. The names of those detained also have not been made public, and pending criminal charges are expected.

That information wasn’t yet available as of presstime Thursday.

The two in custody were wanted on outstanding warrants, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Authorities were at the home for multiple hours. Byrd said police called in the special operations team on purpose.

“We based it off a threat assessment,” he said.

No one was hurt in the search.

The police investigation remains ongoing.