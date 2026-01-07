Sadie Lang scores 30 to lead Sycamore to win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls basketball

Sycamore 62, St. Francis 58: At Sycamore, Sadie Lang scored 30 points and Quinn Carrier 18 as Sycamore picked up the nonconference win.

Kaneland 53, Plano 22: At Maple Park, Dani Ridolfi led the Knights with 13 points in the win.

Kyra Lilly added 12 for Kaneland.

Mendota 69, Indian Creek 46: At Shabbona, Bethany Odle scored 13 and Gretta Oziah 10 in the loss.

Boys basketball

Neuqua Valley 67, DeKalb 37: At Naperville, the Barbs dropped the DuPage Valley Conference contest.

Here is the game winner for your T-Wolves in Wilmington.



Thank you to Nate Murry for the video!!! pic.twitter.com/MGVzVKvmGL — IC T-Wolves ™ (@ictwolves) January 7, 2026

Indian Creek 47, Wilmington 45: At Wilmington, Jason Brewer hit the game-winner at the buzzer and finished with nine points for the Timberwolves.

Cooper Rissman tied the game with 31 seconds left and forced a turnover with 12 seconds left.

Parker Murry led the Timberwolves with 17 points and Rissman finished with seven.

Men’s basketball

Toledo 75, NIU 61: At DeKalb, the Rockets turned 21 Huskie turnovers into 26 points in the victory.

“I thought their pressure really disrupted our point guards, who had eight turnovers by themselves,” NIU coach Rashon Burno said. “A lot of them weren’t kicking the ball out of bounds, they were live ball turnovers and that was the game. I think we were tired after nine straight days on the floor, we don’t play again until next Tuesday, so we have to figure out what we have to do to secure the ball, because that was the difference.”

Dylan Ducommun led the Huskies with 17 points while Taj Walters had eight points and a career-high 13 rebounds.