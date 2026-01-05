DeKalb school board to vote on new superintendent Monday

Billy Hueramo, the DeKalb school district's director of teaching and learning for elementary education, was announced as the district’s likely next superintendent on Dec. 23, 2025. (Photo Provided by DeKalb School District 428)

The DeKalb District 428 school board is expected to approve a new superintendent at a special meeting Monday.

The board will vote on a three-year contract with current employee Billy Hueramo to appoint him new superintendent effective July 1 through June 30, 2029, according to documents released ahead of Monday’s meeting that starts at 5:45 p.m. at the Education Center, 901 S. Fourth St., DeKalb.

Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez is expected to leave the district when her contract is up June 30.

If his contract is approved Monday, Hueramo will be hired with a $215,000 superintendent salary. He’ll be eligible for annual increases pending his standing in the board’s eyes after an annual performance review process. He’ll start with 20 vacation days, 15 sick days and four personal time off days.

Shaw Local file photo of District 428 employee Bill Hueramo when he was principal of Littlejohn Elementary School in DeKalb. Hueramo is expected to be named the next district superintendent Monday. If approved, he'll start July 1. (Danielle Guerra)

As a current administrator, Hueramo serves as the district’s director of teaching and learning for elementary education.

Shortly before Christmas, he was announced as the finalist for the role after the district’s monthslong superintendent search.

He was chosen out of a group of 25 professionals, according to a news release. Officials said they chose Hueramo, a longtime educator in DeKalb, because of his student-centered approach.

Hueramo served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2000 to 2008. He’s been with the DeKalb school district since the end of his military service. He worked as a student-teacher and then taught English as a second language at Clinton Rosette Middle School. He’s been assistant principal at Huntley Middle School and principal at Littlejohn Elementary School.